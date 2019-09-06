A short-handed Astoria team could not keep up with Corbett in a nonleague girls soccer game Thursday night, as the Cardinals topped the Lady Fishermen 4-2.
Astoria went into its season opener short-handed due to injuries, then lost two more players over the course of the game.
Elle Espelien scored both Astoria goals late in the contest.
The Fishermen have a week off before returning to action next Thursday against St. Helens at CMH Field.
