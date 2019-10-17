Two days after their first league win, an injury-plagued Astoria girls soccer team came up one goal short against No. 12-ranked Banks, 2-1, in a Cowapa League contest Thursday.
On a cold, rainy day in Banks, the Lady Fish managed to keep the ball in the Braves' half for the majority of the first half.
Banks seized a few opportunities to break through the Fish's backline, but couldn't sneak the ball past Astoria goalkeeper Baylee McSwain.
Meanwhile, the Lady Fish offense had several scoring opportunities, but failed to pocket one into the goal.
After halftime, both teams pushed themselves in hopes of scoring. After an unlucky foul on Astoria, the Braves scored on a penalty kick into the corner of the net. Banks added a second goal with 10 minutes remaining.
The Lady Fish scrambled to gain an advantage, and put in one goal by defender Brooklyn Zerangue with 30 seconds left. The Braves got the win, but Astoria coach Tim Fastabend said, “the girls worked ceaselessly on the field, and will be ready for their next game,” next Tuesday at home vs. Tillamook.
In other Cowapa League action Thursday, Valley Catholic defeated Seaside, 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.