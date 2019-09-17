The girls soccer teams from Elmira and Astoria met Tuesday night at Wilsonville High School, for a nonleague contest that resulted in a 1-1 tie.
The Lady Fishermen took a 1-0 lead just 15 minutes into the game, when Abby Albright passed to Taileigh Cole, who took the shot on goal.
The ball ricocheted off the hands of the Elmira goalkeeper, and Astoria midfielder Elle Espelien sent the ball back into the net for the game's first goal.
In the 63rd minute, an Elmira defender booted the ball to her forward, who sent the ball into the Fishermen net, just out of reach of the Astoria keeper.
The teams battled to a scoreless tie over the remaining 17 minutes.
Astoria moves to 1-2-1 overall, while the Falcons (0-1-3) played to their third tie in four games.
The Fishermen play a nonleague game Thursday at Westside Christian, then host Cottage Grove, Saturday at CMH Field.
