Astoria and Valley Catholic swept most of the awards this year in Cowapa League girls soccer, as part of the shortened 2021 “spring” season.
The Valiants were perfect on the field, earning the league championship with a 9-0 record and outscoring opponents 35-0.
Meanwhile, the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award went to Astoria senior Shelby Rasmussen, while Astoria senior Elle Espelien and Valley Catholic freshman Malia Groshong shared Player of the Year honors. Both Groshong and Espelien also made first team all-state.
The league's Coach of the Year was Valley Catholic's Kibwe Cuffie.
Both the Valiants and Fishermen had seven of their 11 starters earn all-league honors.
In addition to Espelien and Rasmussen, Astoria landed three others on the first team: senior Emma Biederman and juniors Karen Jiminez and Maddie Sisley.
Three Seaside players were selected first team all-league: juniors Emma Arden and Lilli Taylor, and sophomore Kaylee Snyder.