Seaside scored two goals in the first half, and Estacada countered with two in the second half for a 2-2 tie in the nonleague girls soccer game Thursday at Estacada.
The Gulls opened the scoring 11 minutes into the game, when Ila Bowles sent a corner kick in from the left side, and Gihre Lopez converted at the near post.
In the 24th minute, Bowles cleared a ball on the right side. Emma Arden won the ball and broke up the right side and finished with a strong shot for a 2-0 lead.
Estacada regrouped at halftime, and came out fast, scoring less than four minutes into the second half on a run up the right side and cross into the center.
Just three minutes later, an Estacada player turned and launched the ball from 40 yards out which squeezed under the cross bar.
“Another story of two halves,” said Seaside coach Dave Rouse. “First half we scored two and missed several great opportunities. After that it was a tight game, with Estacada providing a lot of pressure. We had our chances, too.”
