A stunning tie is the only way to describe Monday night’s Cowapa League girls soccer game at CMH Field, which ended in a 2-2 deadlock.
For the most part, Astoria thoroughly dominated Banks, and the Lady Fishermen held a 2-0 lead through 76 minutes.
But, with 3:21 remaining, a missed clear by Astoria left an open lane for Banks freshman Kimara Witham, who scored from close range for the Braves’ first goal.
Just over a minute later, Witham split two defenders and found herself alone on a breakaway, and scored the game-tying goal with just 2:03 remaining.
Neither team scored in the final two minutes, and the Braves left with an improbable 2-2 tie.
Astoria jumped on the scoreboard in the ninth minute of the game, as Harlie Wiedmaier sent a short pass to Maddie Sisley, who scored from the right side for a 1-0 lead.
Astoria’s Gabbie Martinez narrowly missed on a free kick, and a run by Sisley was stopped by the Banks goalkeeper in a defensive first half.
The Braves made a save on another breakaway by Sisley, and additional saves were made on shots by Astoria’s Pele Starr-Hollow.
The Lady Fish made it 2-0 in the 65th minute, when Sisley carried the ball to the end line and centered a perfect pass to freshman Eva Espelien, who scored for the 2-nil advantage.
Before her two late goals, Witham had shots on goal that were both saved by Astoria keeper Audrey Cereghino.
Valiants 1, Seaside 0
No. 7-ranked Valley Catholic snapped a 0-0 tie with a goal in the 65th minute Monday night at Seaside’s Broadway Field, the only goal in the Valiants’ 1-0 win over the Gulls in a Cowapa League girls soccer game.
“We put good pressure on them at the end but couldn’t find the net,” said Seaside coach Dave Rouse, whose team (3-3 in league) remained in third place behind the Valiants (6-0) and Astoria (3-1-2).