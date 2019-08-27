The Lower Columbia Youth Soccer Association's age 15-and-under girls Classic team recently took third place in the Southside Tigard Shootout.
Comprised of players from Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside —with guest players from Clackamas United and Beaverton FC — the “Ospreys” won the third place Friendly match in the bronze division with a 2-1 win over Lincoln Youth Soccer, the weekend of Aug. 16-18.
The U15 team from the LCYSA actually opened with a 1-0 loss to Thelo Allegiant on Friday at Cook Park, followed by Saturday losses to Lincoln (3-0) and Oregon Trail FC (2-0).
The Ospreys bounced back to defeat Lincoln 2-1 on Sunday at Tigard Stadium for the tournament's third place spot.
Taylar Danielson from Clackamas scored the opening goal for the Ospreys, placing the ball over the Lincoln goal keeper from 20 yards out.
Lincoln tied the match with a penalty kick in the 25th minute, but the Ospreys answered in the 50th minute, when Pele Starr-Hollow of Astoria scored the go-ahead goal, assisted by Tenley Hattori of Clackamas.
Aside from the Lincoln penalty kick, Osprey goalkeeper Andrea Ortega of Seaside made some huge saves and kept a strong Lincoln offense out of the goal.
The Ospreys will head into the Fall Classic season with games in the Portland Metro Area and at Volunteer Field in Warrenton, beginning Sept 7.
Lower Columbia's U13 girls Classic team also played in the tournament, finishing 0-3 in pool play, followed by a 4-0 loss to Tualatin Hills United in the Friendly B game Sunday.
The LCYSA team suffered pool play losses to Southside Evans (3-0) on Friday, and Saturday losses to Tualatin Hills (2-1) and Oregon Trail FC (5-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.