Class 4A girls soccer will close the season with an “Elite Eight” tournament that will ultimately decide an unofficial state champion for the shortened season.
The tournament opened Tuesday, with No. 8 seed Astoria squaring off against No. 1 seed Marist, in a playoff at Stayton High School.
And the Spartans showed why they are the top seed, building a 5-1 halftime lead on their way to a 6-2 win over the Lady Fishermen.
One consolation for Astoria — it was just the second time this season that an opponent has scored more than one goal against the Spartans. The only losses for Marist (8-2 overall) have come against 5A teams Scappoose and Wilsonville.
But, 23 minutes into their game with Astoria, the Spartans held a slim 2-1 lead, following a goal by Astoria’s Maddie Sisley in the 22nd minute, when the junior slipped a shot past the Spartan goalkeeper just inside the left post.
But Marist answered with three goals in the final 11:56 of the first half, including a penalty kick following a handball on Astoria inside the box.
The Spartans made it 6-1 three minutes into the second half, before Sisley scored Astoria’s last goal of the season, winning a race to a loose ball and scoring into an open net in the 69th minute.
The Fishermen finish 7-3 overall.