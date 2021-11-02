The task was a tall one Tuesday night for the Astoria girls soccer team.
Facing a team that had outscored its last three opponents 16-0, and had lost just once since Sept. 23, the Lady Fishermen made the trip to Aurora to face the No. 3-ranked North Marion Huskies in a first round state playoff game — a first for Astoria.
And the Huskies showed why they're ranked third in the Class 4A rankings, as they scored three goals in each half for a 6-0 win over the Fishermen.
Astoria finishes the season at 7-6-3 overall. The Lady Fish were fresh off a 3-1 play-in victory over Molalla and ranked 14th among the final 16.
Freshman goalkeeper Audrey Cereghino stopped the first pair of shots on goal by North Marion, but the Huskies scored 7 minutes, 40 seconds into the first half when a free kick from 30 yards out was deflected into the net for a 1-nil lead.
North Marion added successful shots off crossing passes in the 15th and 18th minutes for a 3-0 halftime advantage.
“Our girls still worked hard with the help of Audrey, who came out in the end with multiple amazing saves,” said Astoria coach Tim Fastabend. “Although it was a tough loss, this is the first time in a long time that the Lady Fish soccer team has made it to the playoffs. As a team and a community, we want to say thank you for all the support we had this season.”
The Huskies advance to the quarterfinals, where they will host Philomath. Elsewhere in first round action, Cowapa League champion Valley Catholic defeated Mazama, 4-0.