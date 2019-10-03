Astoria's unlucky week continued Thursday night in Tillamook, where the Lady Mooks posted a 3-1 win over the Fishermen in a Cowapa League girls soccer match.
Two first half goals by the Lady Fish, unfortunately, went into their own net.
The two own-goals put Astoria in a hole, but the hard-working Fishermen still made a game of it.
Astoria's Elle Espelien scored off a corner kick from teammate Meghan O'Meara, but Tillamook answered with a goal for a 3-1 halftime lead.
Astoria held the Mooks scoreless in the second half.
Still winless in league play at 0-2-1, Astoria will try to bounce back Tuesday at Valley Catholic, in the second of four straight road games for the Lady Fishermen.
