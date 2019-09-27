A tie —and a scoreless tie, at that — wasn't exactly a surprise in the first Clatsop Clash girls soccer game of 2019.
In a very physical game at CMH Field, Seaside and Astoria battled to a 0-0 tie to open the Cowapa League season.
In their 39 meetings since 1999, the Gulls and Fishermen have now tied 10 times, with seven scoreless ties, with three 0-0 ties since 2016.
It wasn't as if both teams didn't have opportunities in Thursday's match.
Astoria had four shots on goal in the first half, the first on a free kick from 30 yards out by Meghan O'Meara, from the left side. O'Meara's kick was wide right, missing by just feet.
A pass from Elle Espelien to O'Meara resulted in another shot opportunity, this one saved by Seaside freshman goalkeeper Abygale Brien.
A shot on goal by Astoria's Hayley Kelley was deflected, and O'Meara and Espelien traded a pass the other way around for a shot by Espelien, which was knocked down by Brien.
Hailey Hughes had Seaside's only shot on goal of the first half in the 21st minute, with Astoria keeper Taileigh Cole making the save.
The game was just as physical in the second half, but just as scoreless.
A free kick by Seaside's Ila Bowles in the 55th minute somehow was deflected out by the Astoria defense before crossing the goalline, while a second Seaside attempt by Emily Philbrook missed to the right.
The Lady Fishermen had six shots on goal, with Brien making a few big saves.
Espelien had an attempt from 15 yards out, and Kelley's shot on goal from 20 yards away with 15:50 remaining was knocked down by Brien.
But it was the two defenses that took center stage. Seaside's Bowles, Lilli Taylor, Susana Velazquez Huanosta and Angela Flores Reyes kept the Fishermen out of the goal, and Astoria defenders Lillian Randall, Brooklyn Zerangue, Maddie Sisley and Erin Grauff turned away the few Seaside attacks.
The Gulls, 2-1-2 overall, host Valley Catholic Tuesday, while Astoria (2-2-3) hosts Banks, also Tuesday.
