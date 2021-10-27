With second place in the league standings on the line, the Seaside girls soccer team picked a great time to score their first Clatsop Clash win since 2018.
Seaside built a two-goal advantage, then held off a late charge by Astoria for a 2-1 victory over the Lady Fishermen, Tuesday night at Broadway Field in the regular season finale for both teams.
In addition to snapping a four-game losing streak in the Clatsop Clash, Seaside finishes the regular season with a 6-3-1 league record, 7-6-1 overall, while Astoria drops to 4-3-3 in league, 6-5-3 overall. Astoria will still head to the playoffs ranked 16th, ahead of the 19th-ranked Gulls.
League champion Valley Catholic put the finishing touch on a perfect league season (10-0) with an 8-1 win over Rainier. Astoria was coming off a 7-1 win at Rainier Monday night.
With 4:37 left in the first half, Seaside's Grace Meyer chipped a pass over the defense from the left wing, where Emma Arden ran onto the ball and shot into the net.
With 27 minutes remaining in the second half, Arden sent a through-ball past the Astoria back line, and freshman teammate Kaylee Snyder ran it down and scored.
Astoria scored a late goal from a corner kick “to make for an exciting finish,” said Seaside coach Dave Rouse.
Seaside possessed the ball most of the first half, “as Astoria sat back on defense with one forward looking for a breakaway goal,” he said. “Astoria had a lot more of an attack later in the second half as they chased the game.”
Both teams will take part in playoff games next week.