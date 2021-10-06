Seaside tuned up for Thursday's Clatsop Clash at CMH Field at 7:30 p.m. with a 1-0 win over visiting Tillamook, in Cowapa League girls soccer action Tuesday.
It was the third straight victory for the Lady Gulls, who were coming off wins over Rainier/Clatskanie (3-0) and Banks/Vernonia (2-0) last week.
At Rainier/Clatskanie, “We had a number of good opportunities, but didn’t score until the last 20 minutes,” said Seaside coach Dave Rouse.
Leah Boles scored off a corner kick for the first goal, and Emma Arden made it 2-0, scoring off a crossing pass from Hailey Strimple-Fields.
Off an assist from Boles, Kaylee Snyder tacked on the third goal, a 25-yard shot from the left side.
The Gulls scored a goal in each half against Banks.
Gihre Lopez scored after corner kick in the 15th minute, and teammate Grace Meyer added a goal in the 68th minute, after a pass from Snyder found Gihre in front of goal. Gihre's shot bounced off a defender and Meyer finished for the goal.
Valiants 5, Astoria 0
The Astoria and Valley Catholic girls soccer teams still have one more meeting (Oct. 20 at CMH Field), but for now, it's advantage Valiants, who scored a 5-0 win Tuesday night over the visiting Lady Fishermen.
Valley Catholic improved to 4-0 atop the Cowapa League standings, while Astoria (2-1-1) suffered its first league loss.
The Valiants scored in the 23rd and 31st minutes of the first half, the second goal on a penalty kick.
Valley Catholic scored 18 seconds into the second half, while Astoria had first half shots on goal from Maddie Sisley and another which missed off an indirect free kick.
A free kick by Karen Jimenez in the second half was saved.