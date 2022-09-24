There was a referee shortage Wednesday at Seaside (just one official, with no line judges,) but there was no shortage of goals for the Seaside girls soccer team under the lights at Broadway Field, where the Gulls were hosting Rainier-Clatskanie in a Cowapa League opener.
The Gulls pounded the net all night, scoring three goals in the first 17 minutes of the game on their way to an easy 4-0 win over the Columbian-Tigers, which was the first win for new Seaside coach Caleb Overcast.
A combined team of players from Class 3A Rainier and 2A Clatskanie, the Columbian-Tigers were playing just their second game of the season, both losses.
Meanwhile, Seaside (1-4 overall) won its first game of the year, as the Gulls finished with 22 shots on goal to just one for the visitors.
Seaside’s Kaylee Snyder opened the scoring just four minutes, 54 seconds into the contest, finding the net from 10 yards out.
At the 10:44 mark, Snyder crossed a ball in from the left side, a perfect pass to freshman teammate Kimberly Cristobal, who headed the ball into the net for a 2-nil lead.
Just under six minutes later, a third different player scored Seaside’s third goal, as sophomore Layla Varozza scored in a scramble in front of the net off a corner kick.
Snyder capped the scoring, connecting on an attempt from 20 yards out at the left post in the 37th minute.