There was a referee shortage Wednesday at Seaside (just one official, with no line judges,) but there was no shortage of goals for the Seaside girls soccer team under the lights at Broadway Field, where the Gulls were hosting Rainier-Clatskanie in a Cowapa League opener.

The Gulls pounded the net all night, scoring three goals in the first 17 minutes of the game on their way to an easy 4-0 win over the Columbian-Tigers, which was the first win for new Seaside coach Caleb Overcast.

Tags