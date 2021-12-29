Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Lilli Taylor, Seaside
The north coast had just one soccer player earn all-state honors this year, as Seaside senior Lilli Taylor was selected to the second team of the girls' 4A all-state squad, as voted on by coaches.
Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors both went to members of state champion Woodburn, Myranda Marquez and Andrea Whiteman, respectively.
In 4A boys soccer, junior Mark Grimmer of Philomath was named Player of the Year, and Philomath's David Ellis was selected Coach of the Year.
4A All-State Girls Soccer
Player of the Year: Myranda Marquez, Woodburn
Coach of the Year: Andrea Whiteman, Woodburn
First Team
Myranda Marquez, Sr., Woodburn
Rosie Aguilera, Jr., La Grande
Leah Beachy, Sr., Hidden Valley
Cloe Chase, So., Marist Catholic
Reese Fitzpatrick, Sr., Marist Catholic
Casmira Fox, Sr., Valley Catholic
Dominique Huapeo, Sr., North Marion
Ryane Mattox, Sr., Henley
Delaney McNett, Jr., Gladstone
Luz Rojas, Jr., Woodburn
Karlee Touey, Sr., North Valley
GK: Tessa Woodrum, Sr., Marist Catholic
Second Team
Bailey Bell, So., Philomath
Lanie Cox, Jr., Henley
Susanna Durvik, Sr., La Grande
Madison Fuller, Sr., Marist Catholic
Malia Groshong, So., Valley Catholic
Reese Grube, Sr., Philomath
Anya Shockley, Sr., Sisters
Lilli Taylor, Sr., Seaside
Teagan Welch, Sr., North Marion
Skylar Willey, Sr., Hidden Valley
GK: Litzy Gonzalez, Jr., Woodburn
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1