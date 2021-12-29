Lilli Taylor, Seaside

Lilli Taylor, Seaside

 The Astorian

The north coast had just one soccer player earn all-state honors this year, as Seaside senior Lilli Taylor was selected to the second team of the girls' 4A all-state squad, as voted on by coaches.

Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors both went to members of state champion Woodburn, Myranda Marquez and Andrea Whiteman, respectively.

In 4A boys soccer, junior Mark Grimmer of Philomath was named Player of the Year, and Philomath's David Ellis was selected Coach of the Year.

4A All-State Girls Soccer

Player of the Year: Myranda Marquez, Woodburn

Coach of the Year: Andrea Whiteman, Woodburn

First Team

Myranda Marquez, Sr., Woodburn

Rosie Aguilera, Jr., La Grande

Leah Beachy, Sr., Hidden Valley

Cloe Chase, So., Marist Catholic

Reese Fitzpatrick, Sr., Marist Catholic

Casmira Fox, Sr., Valley Catholic

Dominique Huapeo, Sr., North Marion

Ryane Mattox, Sr., Henley

Delaney McNett, Jr., Gladstone

Luz Rojas, Jr., Woodburn

Karlee Touey, Sr., North Valley

GK: Tessa Woodrum, Sr., Marist Catholic

Second Team

Bailey Bell, So., Philomath

Lanie Cox, Jr., Henley

Susanna Durvik, Sr., La Grande

Madison Fuller, Sr., Marist Catholic

Malia Groshong, So., Valley Catholic

Reese Grube, Sr., Philomath

Anya Shockley, Sr., Sisters

Lilli Taylor, Sr., Seaside

Teagan Welch, Sr., North Marion

Skylar Willey, Sr., Hidden Valley

GK: Litzy Gonzalez, Jr., Woodburn

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.