The short passing game of St. Helens vs. the speed of the Astoria girls — for the most part, it was an even match over much of the nonleague girls soccer game, Thursday night at CMH Field.
The only difference was two first half goals for the Lions, who posted a 2-0 win over the Lady Fishermen.
Both teams had a near-equal amount of possession time, as well as shots on goal and scoring opportunities.
St. Helens just had better results.
The Lions scored their first goal just over five minutes into the game, then tacked on another with 12 minutes left in the half for the night's only scoring.
Several Astoria shots on goal were turned away by St. Helens goalkeeper Amber Trenaman, who picked up the shutout in goal to give the Lions their first win of the season. Astoria drops to 0-2.
The Lions opened the scoring just 5:05 into the match, when senior Mackenzie Carlson took a short pass and made a run up the middle, scoring past Astoria keeper Baylee McSwain.
In the 28th minute, a crossing pass from the right side ended up at the feet of St. Helens senior McKenna Coddington, who scored in a crowd to give the Lions a 2-nil lead.
Astoria had first half shots on goal from Taileigh Cole, Rainia Jagger and Elle Espelien (all saved by Trenaman), while attempts from Espelien and Brooklyn Zerangue (free kick) narrowly missed over the cross bar.
The Lady Fishermen were winning most of the foot races to the ball, which resulted in more opportunities in the second half.
The first was for Espelien, collided with Trenaman in a race to the ball, the St. Helens keeper making the save.
Five minutes later, the Lions' keeper knocked down another shot on goal by Espelien.
St. Helens came up empty on a series of three corner kicks, while Trenaman was able to make two more saves on Astoria shots on goal from Espelien and Cole in the final 16 minutes.
After just one jamboree and one game over the first eight days of the season, the Lady Fishermen will now five games in 10 days, beginning with Thursday's match.
On tap are games against Marshfield (Saturday, at Newport) and Elmira (at Wilsonville), followed by a road game at Westside Christian and home games against Cottage Grove and the league opener with Seaside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.