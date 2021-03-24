In a preview of next year’s top two girls soccer teams in the Cowapa League, Valley Catholic topped Astoria 2-0 for the second time this season, in a Tuesday night meeting in Beaverton.
The Valiants had the first goal just over 13 minutes into the contest, when senior Quin Walker lofted a one-touch kick from over 30 yards out near the right sideline, into the upper net for a 1-0 lead.
Valley Catholic added a goal from close range just three minutes later, sending the unbeaten Valiants to their seventh straight win.
The Lady Fishermen managed to keep the Valiants out of the net for the remaining 56 minutes, with Shelby Rasmussen making three saves in the closing minutes.
Valley Catholic avoided a close call in the 64th minute, stopping an Astoria penalty kick.
Astoria hosts Rainier Thursday and finishes the season next week at Seaside.
Gulls 2, Mooks 0
In other Cowapa League girls soccer action Tuesday, Seaside scored two second half goals for a 2-0 win over Tillamook at Broadway Field.
With 25:11 remaining, a shot along the end line from Seaside’s Leah Boles squeezed past the Tillamook keeper into the net, and the Gulls’ Kaylee Snyder scored from close range off a loose ball in front of the Cheesemaker net with 4:42 left.
Seaside plays Thursday at Banks.