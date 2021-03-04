In their previous meeting at CMH Field — Oct. 24, 2019 — the Valley Catholic and Astoria girls soccer teams battled for 80 minutes in a 0-0 tie.
The Valiants were a little more lucky this time, posting a 2-0 win over the Lady Fishermen in a Cowapa League match Wednesday night.
Two first half goals in a five-minute span was all the Valiants needed, helping Valley Catholic to a 2-0 record.
The Valiants were coming off a 5-0 win Banks, while Astoria drops to 1-1.
The Lady Fish controlled much of the action for the first 10 minutes, before Valley scored the first goal in the 24th minute, as Quin Walker tapped the ball into the net from close range off a corner kick.
Five minutes later, Valley Catholic's Mariella Gunther scored for the 2-nil lead.
Astoria goalkeeper Shelby Rasmussen still turned in an outstanding game, making a pair of saves on one-on-one, point blank chances for the Valiants.
Astoria managed just three shots on goal in the first half. The Fishermen play at Rainier/Clatskanie next Tuesday.
Gulls 1, Mooks 1
Seaside scored just one minute, 15 seconds into the game, but that would be the lone goal for the Gulls, as Tillamook rallied with a second half score for a 1-1 result in a Cowapa League girls soccer game Wednesday at Doc Adams Field.
Seaside's Caleigh Peterson took a short crossing pass from teammate Dawnielle Fenton just over a minute into the game and scored from 15 yards out for a quick 1-0 lead.
On one of their only offensive chances of the game, Tillamook scored in the 10th minute of the second half, with Crystal Hernandez scoring from the top of the box.
Two days earlier, the Gulls defeated Rainier/Clatskanie 3-0.
Emma Arden scored Seaside's first two goals off assists from Leah Brooks three minutes into the game, and Abby Nofield in the 10th minute.
Kalee Snyder scored unassisted in the second half, as Seaside had 28 shots on goal, hitting the crossbar and post twice each.