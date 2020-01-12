The Warrenton girls wrestling team traveled to Kelso, Washington to take part in the Kelso Girls Invitational, one of the biggest girls wrestling tournaments in the nation.
A total of 786 wrestlers competed in the two-day tournament, with brackets including 45 to 77 wrestlers each.
“Wrestling in tournaments like this is an invaluable wrestling experience and a pretty cool life experience too,” said Warrenton coach Corey Conant.
Out of 102 schools from Oregon and Washington, the Lady Warriors placed 51st with 45 points.
Individually, Jade Vollner went 5-2 and took seventh at 190 pounds, for 19 team points.
Divine Godwin was 3-2 at 125 and Marlie Annat was 3-2 at 140.
“Our girls battled and had some big wins across the lineup,” said Conant, whose teams will take part in next weekend's Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond.
