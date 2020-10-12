The Astoria Golf & Country Club was the host course last week for the Pacific Northwest Pro-Amateur Championship, held Thursday and Friday.
Two days of golf featured two-man teams in a four-ball competition.
The winning team of Tyler Daniels and Brady Sharp, from Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla, Washington, finished with a two-day total of 127.
Their 17-under par score was good enough to top three teams that finished in a three-way tie for second, which included the duo of Jeff Coston, of Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club, and Blake Kukula, from Surfside Golf Course in Ocean Park, Washington.
Sharp, a PGA professional, and Daniels teamed up to post a 65 in Thursday's first round, followed by a 62 Friday.
The team of Coston and Kukula had a 67 in the first round, followed by a 62 in the final round.
Other local competitors included Joe Schulte (Astoria Golf), and Branden Thompson, who teamed up for a 135 (tied for 19th); John Thorsnes (Astoria Golf), and David Berlant (Columbia Edgewater), who carded a 137 (tied for 31st); and Astoria Golf's John Kawasoe and Jay Ross shot a 139, tied for 33rd.
Kevin Hertig (Astoria Golf), and Louie Runge, of Seattle, teamed for a 150 (50th).
It was the third time Astoria Golf has hosted this event, with previous tournaments held at the course in 2016 and 2002.
