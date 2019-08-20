Kaeden Lyster, golfer
Kaeden Lyster, winner of the Junior competition in a tournament at the Peninsula Golf Course last week, takes aim on the putting green.

The recent 18-hole adult/junior tournament at the Peninsula Golf Course was won by Fred Carter, with a net score of 57 (gross score, 73).

Noah Remillard and Richard Vasquez tied for second at 58, ahead of Gavin Brown and Terry Hillman (tied for fourth, 62).

It was the seventh tournament in the summer series.

Vasquez leads the current point standings with 292, ahead of Carter (282.5), Ed Hines (267.5), Gavin Brown (245), Remillard (239) and Doug Brown (230.5).

In the most recent Junior competition, Kaeden Lyster won with a 36, ahead of Ari Ecknurdt (38), Josh Young (41) and Donovan Danials (45).

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

