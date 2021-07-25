The 110th Oregon Coast Invitational has made its return to the north coast, after the 2020 event was canceled.
Qualifying was held over the weekend at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where golfers are now in match play, which will continue through Saturday.
Jon Holzgang of Columbia Edgewater is the defending champion of 2019 in the Grand Champions division, while 2018 champion Harrison Moir was medalist in Saturday's qualifying competition with a 67, just ahead of two-time champion Jay Ross (2006, 2010), with a 69.
The Women's defending champ was Gretchen Johnson, but a wide open field this year will include Cappy Mack — a three-time OCI champion — who took medalist honors in Sunday's qualifying with a 78.
A close finish in the Junior/Seniors division had Jim Parks of Evergreen Golf Club winning Saturday's qualifying round with a 73, ahead of Astoria's Allan Laplante (74), Kevin Lachenmeier of Royal Oaks (75) and Astoria's David Berlant (76).
Jim Alder is the defending champion from 2019.
Tom Mulflur won the Seniors division in 2019, and John Holtmann of Riverside Golf & Country Club captured Sunday's qualifying round with a 72.
The women's Seniors category, which began play in 2018 and includes 2019 defending champion Mary Jacobs, returns with Terry Mattson of Pumpkin Ridge as the medalist in Sunday's qualifying round.
Gaylord Davis is the defending Super Seniors champion from 2019, while Rick Abrahamson won the division's qualifying round Saturday with a 73, with Craig Honeyman and George LoPiparo tying for second at 74.