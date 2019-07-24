WARRENTON — They're down to the final four in all flights of all divisions in the 2019 Oregon Coast Invitational, following Thursday's action at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Semifinals in all divisions of the 109th annual tournament take place Friday.
Two former champions in the Grand Champions division both advanced to the semifinals, along with a couple new names.
Jon Holzgang — the medalist in qualifying over the weekend — continued his hot streak with a victory over Eric Larson in Thursday's quarterfinal action.
Holzgang will face two-time champion Jay Ross in one Friday semifinal, while former champion Anthony Arvidson will take on Rex Puterbaugh of Columbia Edgewater.
Arvidson advanced with a win Thursday against Ilwaco's Patrick Whealdon, while Puterbaugh defeated Avery Keating.
The Women's final four is also set, with no surprising names in the semifinals.
Friday's showdowns (results of which will be online Friday night, and will appear in next Tuesday's print edition of the Astorian) will include Amanda Jacobs against Gretchen Johnson, and Lara Tennant facing sister Cappy Mack.
Jacobs (defeated Molly Edmunds) and Johnson (defeated Kat Magner) are certainly familiar with each other.
Just last week, Johnson outlasted Jacobs, both of Portland, 2-up in match play to win the 18th Women's Mid-Amateur, held at Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla.
On her march to another semifinal appearance (and seeking her 12th OCI title), Lara Tennant had to defeat her daughter, Grace Tennant, in Thursday's match play.
And now Lara Tennant will face sister Cappy Mack in a Friday semifinal. Between them, the two have won 14 Oregon Coast Invitational championships.
In other quarterfinal action Thursday, winners in the championship flight of the Women's Seniors division included Wendy Storlie (def. Peggy Wobbrock), Zeta Rennie (def. Mary Swingle), defending champion Dotty Johnson (def. Cathi Barta) and Mary Jacobs (def. Linette Weislogel).
Elsewhere, Paul Gulick, Bret Stevens, Randy Heriot and Tom Mulflur were victorious in the championship flight of the Seniors division.
And the Super Seniors final four will feature Gaylord Davis vs. Michael Terrell, and Jack Cartwright vs. John Lewis.
Wednesday's action
The Grand Champion and Junior/Senior golfers returned to the links Wednesday, on Day 3 of match play.
And the second round of match play for the Grand Champions brought some big victories for some former OCI champions, and a few big losses for others.
Qualifying medalist Jon Holzgang backed up his No. 1 seed with another win, as he moved to the quarterfinals with a victory over Taylor Swingle.
Astoria Golf's Eric Larson got past fellow member Jeff Canessa, the Grand Champion in 2007 and '09.
In another highlight match, two-time champion Jay Ross (2006, 2010) got past another two-time winner, John DeLong (2003, '08).
Elsewhere in the championship flight, Mike Swingle defeated Jamie Sumner, 2013 champion Anthony Arvidson topped defending champ Harrison Moir, and Ilwaco's Patrick Whealdon defeated David Berlant.
Also moving on to the quarterfinals were Travis Paul of Portland Golf Club, and Rex Puterbaugh of Columbia Edgewater.
The Grand Champions are right back in action Thursday for the quarterfinals.
Friday semifinals are set for the Junior/Seniors, with Kurt Payne facing Jim Alder, and Henry Emmerson squaring off against Jim Parks in the championship flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.