WARRENTON — The Oregon Coast Invitational was back in pre-pandemic form last week, as the longtime golf tournament resumed its count with the 110th gathering.
For the first time since 1942-45, the 2020 tournament — along with countless other sports-related events last year — was canceled because of the coronavirus.
But the OCI proved resilient, and returned to its family reunion-type atmosphere, eight-day tournament in 2021.
And — other than a slightly different appearance for the course — last week's tournament looked much the same as it always does, right down to the names winning the championship trophies.
Jon Holzgang of Columbia Edgewater in Portland officially defended his 2019 Grand Champions title — and then some — ending Saturday's final match play round after 27 of the 36 holes.
And longtime Astoria member Jeffrey Leinassar won the Super Seniors division, now giving him championships in every men's division (Grand Champions, Junior/Seniors, Seniors and Super Seniors) of the Coast.
Meanwhile, Holzgang's long drives off the tee helped him win five matches in six days, including a semifinal victory over Ilwaco golfer Blake Kukula in Friday's semifinals.
In Saturday's championship round against Matt Goodman of Waverley Golf Club, Holzgang was 3-up after nine holes in the morning round, then went from 3-up after 13 holes to 7-up after 18. Holzgang pulled away in the afternoon round, winning three of the first four holes.
And an Oregon Coast Invitational wouldn't be normal without a Mack holding a championship trophy, as medalist Cappy Mack won the Women's division with a 4&2 victory over Lisa Poritz of the Portland Golf Club.
Along with sisters Renee Mack and Lara Mack, the Mack sisters have now combined to win 16 OCI titles (Lara with 11, Cappy at four, and Renee won the first in 1986). And, along with George Mack and George Mack, Jr., the immediate Mack family has won 26 Coast Invitational division championships.
In Saturday's final 36-hole match, Poritz was 1-up after the first nine holes of the morning round, the biggest advantage for either golfer over the first 18 holes.
But Mack won four of the first six holes of the afternoon round to go 4-up, and Poritz could never get closer than 2-up, with Mack ending the match on the 34th hole.
Two-up after 11 holes in the afternoon round, Mack's long approach shot on the 12th hole missed the pin by inches, and she went 3-up.
Jim Parks captured the Junior/Seniors title in a close match with Ty Kohler; and Cathi Barta won the third-ever Women's senior championship.
More familiar names in the winner's circle: Bill Winter in the Seniors division; and Leinassar in the Super Seniors division.