The “True Oregonian” golf tournament is accepting entries for its Jan. 23 event, a two-player Combined Net Score tournament at Gearhart Golf Links.
The Gross and Net better ball events also have vacancies. The Gross tournament is Feb. 20-21, and the Net tournament takes place Feb. 27-28.
Entry forms are available on the course's website, gearhartgolflinks.com.
Later in the summer, Gearhart Links will host the Gearhart Summer Championship, June 21-26. The summer championship is a tournament that dates back to 1910.