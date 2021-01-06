Gearhart golf True Oregonian trophy

The trophy for the "True Oregonian" golf tournament at Gearhart Golf Links.

 Gearhart Golf Links

The “True Oregonian” golf tournament is accepting entries for its Jan. 23 event, a two-player Combined Net Score tournament at Gearhart Golf Links.

The Gross and Net better ball events also have vacancies. The Gross tournament is Feb. 20-21, and the Net tournament takes place Feb. 27-28.

Entry forms are available on the course's website, gearhartgolflinks.com.

Later in the summer, Gearhart Links will host the Gearhart Summer Championship, June 21-26. The summer championship is a tournament that dates back to 1910.

