Seaside’s Curtis Kunde continued his hot streak on the golf course with a third-place finish in the Persimmon Junior tournament held Monday at the Persimmon Country Club in Gresham.
Last week, Kunde took part in three other one-day events, finishing third, 10th and second in tournaments at Salishan, Florence and Coos Bay.
In Monday’s Persimmon Junior, Kunde highlighted his round with a two-under par 34 on the back nine to finish with a two-over 74.
Nicholas Nautiyal, who will be a senior at Oregon Episcopal, topped the field of 38 golfers by firing a three-under par 69. Sam Schul (Centennial High School) was second with a 73, while Kunde tied Jonathan Scott (Sprague High School) for third.
After four bogeys on the front nine, Kunde bounced back with two birdies over the first three holes on the back nine. He had pars on the 13th, 14th and 16th, then scored an eagle on the 17th hole.
Kunde was back in action Tuesday at the Quail Valley Junior in Banks.
He posted a three-over par 39 on the front nine (bogeys on the fourth, sixth and seventh holes), then carded a 41 on the back to finish in a three-way tie for 13th.
Nautiyal and Gavin Swartley were atop the leaderboard after the first nine holes, both with three-under 33s.
With seven birdies on the day, Nautiyal ultimately scored his second victory in two days with a four-under par 68, ahead of Aaron Buck (71).
