Seaside senior Curtis Kunde successfully defended his individual title from the 2019 The Dalles Invitational. The two-time defending team champions from Seaside, however, did not, finishing fourth in the team standings in Monday’s tournament.
For the second straight invite at The Dalles, Kunde was the only player to break 80 at The Dalles Country Club. After a bogey on the first hole and falling a stroke behind, Kunde birdied the second, and two holes later took a two-stroke lead and never looked back.
Seaside is without one of its best golfers, junior Carson Kawasoe, who suffered a broken collarbone in Seaside’s final football game vs. Astoria. Kawasoe is expected to be out of action six weeks, with a slim chance of returning for golf.
Seaside junior Everest Sibony also finished in the top 10 with a 99. Juniors Conner Langmo and Owen Higdon shot 122 and 127, while freshman Carter Perrigo carded a 120 in his first varsity action.
“It was good getting back on the course after a nearly two-year layoff,” Seaside coach Jim Poetsch said. “Curtis continued to work on his game during that time and today he showed why offseason work is so important in this game.
“His work has put him into a position to be in contention in every tournament we play. All four of our other players were playing their first varsity tournament. Everest started his round with a 10 but kept grinding and finished with the fifth-best score of the day on the back nine. I saw a lot of good shots out there; we just need to get a little better around the greens. If we do that, we will get back to where we are shooting competitive scores.”
Seaside will play a league match Thursday vs. Valley Catholic at Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Valiants win girls’ golf tourney
Valley Catholic was the runaway winner in a Cowapa League girls golf tournament, held Tuesday at Alderbrook Golf Course in Tillamook.
The Valiants compiled 181 points, well ahead of Seaside (119), Banks (100), Astoria (95) and Tillamook (94). All girls golf matches this spring are using a Stableford scoring system (highest scores win).
Individually, Valley Catholic had the top three golfers, with Seaside’s Tristyn McFadden placing fourth.
Annalyse Steele was Astoria’s highest placer (seventh), followed by Constance Rouda (tied for ninth).
Seaside hosts next week’s league tournament, Wednesday at Gearhart Golf Links.