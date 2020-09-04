Jeff Coston, a Professional Golf Association member from Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club in Blaine, Washington, won the Senior PGA Professional Championship, held this week at the Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver, Washington.
Coston and Mark Keating of Woodburn shot identical rounds of 71 and 70 Tuesday and Wednesday on the par 72 course, and Coston won the tournament in a one-hole playoff.
Coston had previously won this event in 2006, ‘07, ‘08, ‘09, ‘10, ‘11, ‘13 and ‘19.
Meanwhile, four of the 50 golfers had ties to Clatsop County, and finished 35th, 36th, 37th and 38th, all within six shots of each other.
Former Astoria golf pro Mike Gove, now at Inglewood Golf Club, was 35th overall with a 163. He was followed by current Astoria pro John Kawasoe (36th, 80-84—164), Zdravko Barbic, the golf pro at Gearhart Golf Links (37th, 80-85—165) and Astoria golf’s John Thorsness (38th, 79-87—166).
The top five qualifiers who also entered the national qualifier will advance directly to the 32nd Senior PGA Professional Championship, Oct. 15-18 at PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker and Ryder courses) in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.