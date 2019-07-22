WARRENTON — Match play began Monday in the 109th annual Oregon Coast Invitational, the week-long tournament at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Monday's action included first round match play in the Grand Champions and Junior/Seniors divisions.
In the championship flight of the Grand Champions bracket, Jon Holzgang continued his winning ways with a win over Joel Mayer. Holzgang shot a 2-under par 70 to finish with the best score in weekend qualifying.
Other winners in Monday match play included Astoria Golf's Jeff Canessa (def. Ian Kelly), Eric Larson (def. Patrick Wood), and Jay Ross (def. Scott Vinson).
Defending champion Harrison Moir opened with a victory over Mark Cooney, while other winners included former OCI champions John DeLong (2003, '08) and Anthony Arvidson (2013), along with Ilwaco High School graduate Patrick Whealdon, brother of two-time champion Jack Whealdon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.