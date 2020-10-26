The Wildhorse Resort and Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton hosted the 2020 Pacific Northwest Senior Oregon Open Invitational last week.
In the overall professional results, Seaside’s Zdravko Barbic, of Gearhart Golf Links, finished in a four-way tie for seventh (eight-way tie for 16th overall) with a two-round total 145.
The tournament included 171 finishers, with nine more who withdrew or did not finish.
In the overall net results, Don Sheldon, of Astoria Golf & Country Club, was seventh out of 148 golfers with a 142.
In the overall team results, the winning foursome of Scott Larsen, Brad Karns, Gary Graybeal and Bill Boggs finished with a 256, 24-under par to take the $1,000 first-place prize.
Astoria Golf’s John Thorsnes was part of a team that finished in a two-way tie for second at 259.
Gearhart Golf Links had its own foursome of Barbic, Curtis Gann, Jeff Moenck and Richard Hamilton taking part, and the team finished in a two-way tie for eighth out of 45 teams entered.
