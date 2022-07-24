The 2022 Oregon Coast Invitational is underway, as Oregon's second-oldest tournament held qualifying rounds Saturday and Sunday, with Day 1 of match play taking place Monday.
Action in the annual match-play tournament continues all week at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
The Grand Champions division will crown a new winner this year, as defending champion Jon Holzgang of Columbia Edgewater will miss the 2022 tournament.
In Grand Champions qualifying Saturday, David Berlant of the Astoria Golf & Country Club shot a three-under par 69 to take medalist honors, with Jeff Canessa, Matt Elmes, Harrison Moir and Rex Puterbaugh all tied for second at 71.
The Women's 2021 champion is four-time OCI winner Cappy Mack, who returns to battle 15 other competitors including Charisse Spada, Sunday's medalist with an 82, a four-stroke victory over Kate Sturgell and Jennifer Piper, both at 86.
Joe Schulte of the Astoria Golf & Country Club was medalist in the Junior/Seniors division, carding a one-under par 71 Saturday, well ahead of Brad Nantz (74) and Eric Larson (75).
In the men's Seniors division, Mark Adams of Riverside Golf captured medalist honors in Sunday's qualifying with a 74, edging four golfers at 75. Bill Winter of Columbia Edgewater is the defending Seniors champion.
In the women's Seniors category, Terry Mattson of Pumpkin Ridge took medalist honors in qualifying with an 83. The field of 32 includes last year's defending champion, Cathi Barta.
Longtime tournament participant Jeffrey Leinassar is the defending Super Seniors champion, while Patrick Terrell of Waverley Golf won the division's qualifying round Saturday with a 71, winning over Astoria's George LoPiparo, who shot a 72.
The Grand Champions and the Super Seniors are the largest divisions, each with 92 entrants.