Action continues Thursday through Saturday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club in the 110th Oregon Coast Invitational.

The women and the seniors were on the course Tuesday on Day 2 of match play.

Missing such regulars and former champions as Lara Mack Tennant, Amanda Jacobs and Gretchen Johnson, the women’s championship flight is down to the quarterfinals following Tuesday’s first round.

The higher seeds all won, including No. 1 seed Cappy Mack, the medalist in weekend qualifying; No. 2 seed Lisa Poritz and third seed Katie Sturgell, of Astoria.

Action also took place in the women’s seniors, and men’s seniors and super seniors divisions.

The tournament has seen two holes-in-one since weekend qualifying.

Championship matches take place Saturday in all flights.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.