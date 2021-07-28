Golf: Oregon Coast Invitational back in action The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Jul 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Astoria golf's Katie Sturgell tees off on the seventh hole of Tuesday's action in the Oregon Coast Invitational. Gary Henley/The Astorian Buy Now A golfer makes his way up the fairway on the latest fashion in golf carts, during Tuesday’s action in the Oregon Coast Invitational. Gary Henley/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Action continues Thursday through Saturday at the Astoria Golf & Country Club in the 110th Oregon Coast Invitational.The women and the seniors were on the course Tuesday on Day 2 of match play.Missing such regulars and former champions as Lara Mack Tennant, Amanda Jacobs and Gretchen Johnson, the women’s championship flight is down to the quarterfinals following Tuesday’s first round.The higher seeds all won, including No. 1 seed Cappy Mack, the medalist in weekend qualifying; No. 2 seed Lisa Poritz and third seed Katie Sturgell, of Astoria.Action also took place in the women’s seniors, and men’s seniors and super seniors divisions.The tournament has seen two holes-in-one since weekend qualifying.Championship matches take place Saturday in all flights. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Qualifying Senior Cappy Mack Sport Golf Seed Lisa Poritz Quarterfinal Astoria Golf & Country Club Katie Sturgell Invitational Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you