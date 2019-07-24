The Grand Champion and Junior/Senior golfers returned to the links Wednesday, on Day 3 of match play in the 109th annual Oregon Coast Invitational.
And the second round of match play at the Astoria Golf & Country Club for the Grand Champions brought some big victories for some former OCI champions, and a few big losses for others.
Qualifying medalist Jon Holzgang backed up his No. 1 seed with another win, as he moved to the quarterfinals with a victory over Taylor Swingle.
Astoria Golf's Eric Larson got past fellow member Jeff Canessa, the Grand Champion in 2007 and '09.
In another highlight match, two-time champion Jay Ross (2006, 2010) got past another two-time winner, John DeLong (2003, '08).
Elsewhere in the championship flight, Mike Swingle defeated Jamie Sumner, 2013 champion Anthony Arvidson topped defending champ Harrison Moir, and Ilwaco's Patrick Whealdon defeated David Berlant.
Also moving on to the quarterfinals were Travis Paul of Portland Golf Club, and Rex Puterbaugh of Columbia Edgewater.
The Grand Champions are right back in action Thursday for the quarterfinals.
Friday semifinals are set for the Junior/Seniors, with Kurt Payne facing Jim Alder, and Henry Emmerson squaring off against Jim Parks in the championship flight.
