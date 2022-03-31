After a rough outing at The Dalles to start the season, the Seaside boys golf team was back to a more normal effort Tuesday, in a Clatsop Clash match at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
The Gulls carded a 382 team score, shooting past Astoria (459) for the win.
“This was a big step in the right direction for us,” said Seaside coach Jim Poetsch. “We shaved nearly a hundred strokes from our first tournament. Having Carson (Kawasoe), even though he did not play to the level he is capable of, helped a lot. But even without him, every player that played at The Dalles shot better today.”
Kawasoe was medalist with an 81 in his first action of the season, followed by senior teammate Ever Sibony with a 92.
“We played our more seasoned golfers today, but we had a few young guns (including Caleb Langmo with a 95 and Madden Wunderlich at 96) on JV that outplayed most of our varsity,” Poetsch said. “Hopefully that sets the tone, that if you want to play varsity for this team you better be working on your game or someone else is will take your spot.”
He added, “if we get seven or eight guys willing to put in the time trying to earn those spots, we could be a decent team by the season's end.”
Freshman Ian McHone led Astoria with a 90, while the Gulls rounded out their scoring with sophomores Carson Bates (103) and Carter Perrigo (106), and senior Riley Wunderlich (107).
After McHone, Astoria had Judd Field (106), Dietrich Allen (124), Drake Marabell (140) and Tadydan Cole (146).
“Our team this year is very young and enthusiastic,” said Astoria coach Peter Roscoe. “Even though they didn't exactly light it up, for most of them it was the first time they ever competed in a golf match, so there are no regrets, no where to go but up. It won't be easy, but they seem to have the fire of commitment in their eyes, so I am excited for their future.”
In the junior varsity match, Seaside finished with a 432, to Astoria's 511.