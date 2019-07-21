WARRENTON — Match play began Monday in the 109th annual Oregon Coast Invitational, following a weekend of qualifying at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Golfers in the Grand Champions and Junior/Senior brackets opened match play Monday, and will be followed by the remaining divisions Tuesday.
In Saturday qualifying, Jon Holzgang of Columbia Edgewater had an eagle on the 12th hole, and went on to win medalist honors in the grand champions division.
Holzgang shot a 2-under-par 70 to finish ahead of Travis Paul (71) and four other golfers tied at 72.
In Sunday’s qualifying, Amanda Jacobs of Waverley Golf Club had a 2-over 75 to win the women’s medalist award.
Returning champions in this year’s tournament include Waverley's Harrison Moir in the grand champions division. Eleven-time winner Lara Mack Tennant, who has won three of the last four women’s titles, returns, along with Bill Winter (junior/seniors), Patrick Regan (seniors), Dotty Johnson (women's seniors) and Jack Cartwright (super seniors).
Other medalists from a weekend of qualifying included John Holtmann of Riverside, who shot a 2-over par 74 in the junior/seniors division. Paul Gulick of the Oregon Golf Club carded a 74 to win seniors’ qualifying. And Astoria Golf's Gaylord Davis shot a 2-under 70 in the super seniors.
In the women’s seniors division, Mary Jacobs of Waverley and Wendy Storlie of Wayzata Country Club tied for the top score with an 83.
