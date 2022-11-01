The 2022 Warrenton volleyball team had the second-highest GPA in the state among 3A volleyball teams.
Several local high school sports teams scored well in the classroom this fall, as the Oregon School Activities Association announced its annual top 10 academic all-state awards.
Warrenton High School had two teams finish with the highest GPAs among public schools in their respective sports at the 3A level.
The Warrenton volleyball team finished second among the top 10 3A volleyball programs with a 3.87 GPA, behind only Portland Adventist's 3.94.
Among 3A football teams, the Warrenton Warriors were second in the classroom with a 3.40 GPA, behind the 3.47 for Valley Catholic.
Other teams scoring high on the academic lists include Knappa (2A boys cross country), second in the state with a 3.71 GPA.
Astoria was fifth in 4A girls cross country (3.85), and Warrenton was sixth in 3A boys cross country (3.65).
Elsewhere, Astoria tied with Gladstone for third in 4A boys soccer (3.50), and in 4A girls soccer, Seaside tied for fifth (3.71), with Astoria eighth (3.70).
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
