Warrenton volleyball team

The 2022 Warrenton volleyball team had the second-highest GPA in the state among 3A volleyball teams.

 Warrenton High School

Several local high school sports teams scored well in the classroom this fall, as the Oregon School Activities Association announced its annual top 10 academic all-state awards.

Warrenton High School had two teams finish with the highest GPAs among public schools in their respective sports at the 3A level.

