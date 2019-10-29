The Astoria School District is inviting all community members to a grand opening Saturday, for Astoria High School's new track.
The grand opening takes place at 11 a.m., and will be followed by a junior track meet and barbeque from 11:30 to 1 p.m., and a United Way Walk-a-thon, 11:15 a.m. To 3 p.m.
Astoria's track was recently resurfaced, thanks to support during a November 2018 bond election.
There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the grand opening, while the junior track meet is for children ages 4-12. The barbeque will be hosted by members of the Astoria High School track team.
The walk-a-thon, part of a senior class project, was organized by Astoria seniors Leo Matthews and Michael Postlewait, in partnership with the United Way of Clatsop County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.