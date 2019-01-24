Clatsop County is back in the gymnastics game.
Infinity Gymnastics Academy (IGA) of Astoria sent its competition team to its first ever meet, last Saturday and Sunday in Eugene.
The team took part in the United States Gymnastics Academy's Arctic Rush meet, where IGA received a first-place team award.
Coached by program director Douglas Oldham and Kayla Stubbs, the IGA has 11 girls on its competition team — four from Seaside, two from Knappa and the rest from Astoria and Warrenton.
Each athlete competed on bars, vault, beam and the floor exercise, and all received medals for these events and an All-Around medal as well, according to IGA executive director Nancy Taylor.
According to Taylor, it has been over 20 years since the north Oregon coast has had recreational and competitive gymnastics.
Oldham and Stubbs “have created a great team program,” she said.
The IGA's competition team consists of a Bronze Xcel team, which includes Karli Gantenbein (7), Kalista Giles (7), Lily Schaelling (9) and Sofia Shipley (12), and a Silver Xcel team: Maevri Bergerson (12), Adelaide Maher (8), Annie Rehnert (12), Audrey Steele (8), Jocie Steele (6), Alex Valdez (10) and Calista Valdez (11).
At the Arctic Rush meet in Eugene, Schaelling had first-place marks in the vault (8.90) and beam (8.775), on her way to second in the All-Around (34.075) in the age 7-10 division, behind the USGA's Charlee Bozeman (34.700).
Competing in the same division, Giles was fourth (32.325) and Gantenbein fifth (31.950).
Shipley was fourth in the All-Around in the junior age 11-plus division, with a second-place showing in the bars (9.050).
Maher and the Steele's competed against each other in the same division (age 6-8), with Audrey Steele taking first in the vault (9.20), the bars (9.550) and the floor (8.70), on her way to first in the All-Around (36.40), ahead of Maher and Jocelyn Steele.
In the senior (age 10-plus) Xcel Silver division, Rehnert had the second-place All-Around score (34.175) behind Kylee Stinger of the USGA (35.300).
Rehnert was second in the floor, while Bergerson was second in the vault and the beam (and third All-Around), Calista Valdez had the top score in the bars (9.575) and was fourth overall, and Alexis Valdez was second in the bars and fifth All-Around.
Future meets for the IGA team includes the “Tumble By the Bay” at Gymnastics Plus in Coos Bay (Feb. 9-10), the Anne Patterson Riverside Classic at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg (Feb. 23), and the Oregon Xcel State Championships, March 22-24 at the Beaverton Hoops YMCA.
Infinity Gymnastics is located at 1625 Exchange Street, and can be contacted at 503-325-4136, or online at gymnasticsastoria.org.
