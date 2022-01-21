Astoria’s Infinity Gymnastics team sent a number of athletes to Gresham Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, as Infinity’s Xcel Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum squads all competed in the Winter Wonderland Invitational, held at the Northwest Gymnastics training center.
And the Infinity gymnasts scored well. Some very well, as Infinity’s Sloane Oman (Silver, child division) took first in combined scoring in the Session 2 all-around, with a 36.400.
She did it by placing second on the vault (9.2), bars (9.3) and beam (9.2) and third in the floor exercise (8.7). She was first in all events in her division, and in all sessions combined, Oman had the second-best all-around score.
Teammate Clara Moore was first in all her events in her division (Silver, senior), and was second in the combined scoring for Session 2 with a 35.900 all-around, just behind Oman. Moore was first in combined scoring on the vault (9.250).
In team scoring, Infinity’s Bronze team finished second in the combined all-around team score, just behind Umpqua Valley Gymnastics.
The Infinity Gold and Silver teams finished first in the all-around in their division, and third overall in combined team scoring.
In Session 1, Infinity’s Gia Davis (Bronze, senior division), finished tied for third in combined scoring with a 36.100 all-around, first in her division.
Davis took first in combined vault with a 9.800, and teammate Irene Nemlowill (Bronze, senior division) was second in combined scoring on the vault (9.6), behind Davis.
Also in Session 1, teammate Ila Stunkard (Bronze, junior division) was second in combined scoring on the bars (9.500), and third in combined scoring (8.900) on the floor exercise. She was first in her division in the all-around (35.85).
Elsewhere, Summer Starley (Bronze, child division) took first place across the board in her division, with scores of 9.2 (vault), 9.25 (bars), 8.7 (beam), floor (8.2) and 35.35 in the all-around.
Finn Vaughn Hume had a similar accomplishment, taking first in all her events in the Silver junior division, with a 34.55 all-around score.
Maisie DeSart (Silver, child division) was third on the vault (9.1), combined scoring; Kalista Giles was first in the all-around in her division (Gold, junior), and Julia Dornblueth was first in the Platinum, senior division in the vault, beam and all-around.