Two teams from Astoria's Infinity Gymnastics soared to second-place state finishes at the Xcel Oregon Invitational, May 21-23 in Salem, breaking new ground for local gymnastics.
Competing in their first meet, the Xcel Bronze team placed second out of seven teams with an all-around team score of 113.4, behind only Silverton Gymnastics (116.5)
Infinity's Bronze team includes Maisie DeSart, Gemma Geyer, Ravyn Hano, Sloane Oman, Summer Starley and Finn Vaughn Hume.
DeSart tied for first in the vault (9.60) and floor exercise, (9.65) and tied for first in the all-around score with Silverton's Eva Gray (38.150).
Hano was eighth in the all-around (36.95), and Oman tied for first in the vault (9.60) and floor (9.65), for 10th overall.
The Infinity Silver team — Erika Gantenbein, Corinne Geyer, Kalista Giles, Adelia Lippold, Nevaeh Nichols and Aasha Slot — combined for a 115.65 all-around score, second behind only Silverton (116.45) out of 11 teams in the Xcel Silver competition.
Slot, in the Junior B division, had the big day for Infinity, placing first with an all-around score of 38.750. She highlighted her meet with a 9.90 for first in the bars, with additional scores of 9.75 (tied for first in the floor), 9.60 (second in the vault) and 9.50 (third on the beam). Lippold was ninth in the Junior B division.
In the CH division, Gantenbein finished sixth overall with a 38.15 in the all-around score, and was third in the vault (9.55) and tied for third on the beam (9.60).
Nichols was eighth and Giles ninth in all-around scoring.
Competing for the Gold team wer Maevri Bergerson, Karli Gantenbein and Lily Schaelling.
“All our girls did their best and we are extremely proud of them and their accomplishments,” said Infinity director and owner Nancy Taylor. “Our team coaches Douglas Oldham and Darian Hageman have done an amazing job preparing our girls for this short competition season. Infinity is very greatful to have such amazing team coaches.”
The 2021-22 season for Infinity Gymnastics begins July 5. For more information, call 503-325-4136.