Athletes for Astoria's Infinity Gymnastics Academy were on the road again last week, taking part in the Anne Patterson Classic, Saturday at Umpqua Valley Gymnastics in Roseburg.
The IGA gymnasts were in competition with each other, in the girls' all-age silver Xcel and bronze Xcel divisions.
For the silver team, Audrey Steele had the top all-around score of 36.675, with the best scores in the vault (9.50) and bars (9.775), and a 9.0 in the floor exercise.
Steele finished just ahead of teammate Annie Rehnert, who scored a 9.0 or above in three out of four events, including the top score in the floor (9.250), with the same score in the vault and bars.
Her 36.6 all-around score was a personal season best.
“Annie's hard work and athleticism has helped her continuously progress,” said Kayla Stubbs, one of the IGA coaches.
Infinity's Calista Valdez was third, with a 36.5 all-around, followed by Adelaide Maher (35.975), Jocelyn Steele (35.775), Maevri Bergerson (34.975) and Alexis Valdez (34.775).
In the bronze Xcel division, Infinity's Lily Schaelling won her first all-around title with a 35.70 score.
“She had an awesome 9.4 bar routine and placed first in three out of the four events,” Stubbs said. “Lily has continuously improved at each competition since the start of the season.”
Schaelling was followed in the scoring by teammates Sofia Shipley (35.3), who took first in the vault (8.75) and second in the balance beam and floor. Karli Gantenbein (33.9) and Kalista Giles (32.750) rounded out the IGA scores.
