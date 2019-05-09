Athletes from Astoria's Infinity Gymnastics team wrapped up the season at the USA Regional Xcel Invitational, held April 26-28 at the event center on the Evergreen Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington.
The results — not bad, said Infinity coach Doug Oldham.
“We are so proud of the girls and how they competed against the best in our region,” he said, a region that includes gymnasts from Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
Approximately 400 gymnasts from the six states competed.
The Infinity Silver Xcel team had six girls in the competition. In the senior C division, Infinity's Annie Rehnert placed fourth in the all-around with a 36.45, which included second place scores in the vault and floor exercise.
Sisters Audrey and Jocie Steele competed in the child A division, with Audrey placing first (37.10) and Jocie third (35.325) in the all-around. Audrey had the top scores in vault (9.175), beam (9.40) and floor (9.05).
Infinity teammates Maevri Bergerson and Calista Valdez tied for sixth in the all-around of the senior A division, with identical scores of 36.55.
Valdez had the third-best score out of 12 gymnasts in bars (9.50), while Bergerson was fourth in the vault and bars.
Alexis Valdez highlighted her meet with a 9.425 in bars in junior A division.
“Audrey's only goal for the meet was to get a 9.0 on beam which had alluded her all season, and she scored a 9.4 at the meet,” Oldham said. “Needless to say she was so happy.”
Bergerson “upped her all-around score by two points from state,” he said. “All of the girls scored at least 9.0 or higher on at least two events. Not bad for their first year of competition, and looking great for what they can accomplish next season.”
In March, the Astoria team had 11 girls from their Bronze and Silver Xcel teams competing in the USA Gymnastics Oregon state championships in Beaverton.
Infinity athletes ended up taking home three first place awards.
On the Bronze team (child division), Infinity's Karli Gantenbein achieved her highest all-around score of the season with a 35.975 (fourth place), which included the top score in the state on the bars (9.45).
Kalista Giles finished off the season with her highest score on the bars (9.325) for third place in that event.
In the junior division, Infinity's Lily Schaelling accomplished her highest score on bars, first in the state with a 9.525. She was fifth in the all-around (36.3).
Competing in the bronze senior division, Sofia Shipley had her highest all-around score of 35.325.
In the silver child A division, Audrey Steele received her highest all-around score of the season (37.25) for fourth place, and she placed first in the state on vault with a 9.5. She was also third in floor, with a 9.475.
Elsewhere, sister Jocie Steele achieved her highest vault score of the season with a 9.25, for ninth.
In the same division, Adelaide Maher finished her season with a great vault for a 9.125 score.
In the silver child B division, Alexis Valdez scored an 8.0 or above in each event, and Calista Valdez, in the senior A division, scored 8.5 or above in each event, including a 9.05 in the vault and 8.925 in the floor.
Bergerson achieved her highest score of the season on vault, a 9.25 for ninth.
And Rehnert had her highest all-around score of the season with a 37.225, for third. She had second place scores in the beam and floor exercise.
