Infinity Gymnastics of Astoria sent nine athletes to the XCEL Region 2 meet, held in late April at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington.
Teams from Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington competed.
Infinity’s team from Astoria had five Silver gymnasts, three Bronze and one Platinum competing, and all but one recorded their highest all-around score of the season.
Bronze division gymnasts competing (with their all-around scores) included Grace Brown (37.3), Irene Nemlowill (37.2) and Gia Davis (37.05).
Davis was first on the vault (9.85) and Brown took second on the bars (9.2).
The Silver gymnasts were Clara Moore (37.7), Sloan Oman (37.15), Katelyn Halasz (36.95), Maisie DeSart (36.6) and Finn Vaughn Hume (36.4).
Moore placed second on the vault and bars.
Infinity’s one Platinum gymnast competing was Julia Dornblueth, who posted a 36.85 all-around score, and took first on the beam (9.425).
“Coach Darian Hageman and I are very proud of all the girls and their hard work this competition season,” said coach Doug Oldham. “Julia is a foreign exchange student from Germany, and this was her last meet in the USA. While doing gymnastics, Julia was also involved in cheerleading, choir, drama and track at Warrenton High School.”
Earlier this season, Dornblueth broke the Warrenton school record (twice) in the pole vault, with a vault of 8-feet, 1 inch at Astoria in April, then cleared 8-6 in a meet at Clatskanie the following day. The previous school record (8-0, by Meredith Flynn) had stood since 1998.
A first-time competitor in the pole vault, Dornblueth is currently ranked sixth in the state at the 3A level.