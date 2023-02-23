Athletes on Infinity Gymnastics' Bronze team, which placed third in the recent Newport Invitational.
Gymnasts on Infinity Gymnastics’ Silver team.
Gymnasts on Infinity Gymnastics' Gold team.
Athletes from Astoria’s Infinity Gymnastics recently competed in the 24th annual Pacific Edge Invitational, held earlier this month in Newport.
Infinity gymnasts from the Gold, Silver and Bronze levels competed against teams from Oregon, Washington and California.
Infinity’s Bronze team took third in the Session 11 team standings with a score of 108.925 , behind Naydenov of Vancouver, Washington (112.000) and Umpqua Valley (109.550).
Individually, Harper Murray — competing in the junior division — took first in the vault (9.350) and the bars (9.725). Murray also received the top score in the all-around (36.925).
Teammate Claudia Rojas placed second on the vault, third on the balance beam and second in the floor exercise. She placed third in the all-around (36.525).
At the Xcel Silver level, Infinity’s Gia Davis placed second in the floor exercise, and Grace Brown was third on the vault. Pilar Cousineau placed third on the balance beam.
And at the Xcel Gold level, Infinity’s Sloane Oman placed third on the floor exercise.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.