Athletes from Astoria’s Infinity Gymnastics Academy were back in action over the weekend, competing in the Tumble by the Bay meet Saturday at Gymnastics Plus in Coos Bay.
Eight-year-old Audrey Steele highlighted the meet for the local group of gymnasts, as she took first place for the top all-around score in her age group, the Xcel Silver (younger) division.
Steele had the best scores in the vault (9.40) and the floor exercise (9.30), and placed second in the bars and balance beam on her way to an all-around score of 36.50. It was also the second-best all-around score of the day (all groups) behind the 38.7 posted by Story Ann Rael of Umpqua Valley Gymnastics in the Level 3 junior division.
Also competing in Steele’s group, IGA teammate Adelaide Maher was third in the all-around (34.40), followed by Jocelyn Steele (34.075) and Alexis Valdez (32.45).
All of the IGA gymnasts improved on their best season scores, according to IGA executive director Nancy Taylor.
IGA’s Annie Rehnert took first place in the bars with a score of 9.35, and was second in the vault (9.20) and third in the floor (8.90), with an all-around score of 36.1 for third place in her group (Xcel Silver, older division).
Competing in the same group was IGA teammate Calista Valdez, who took second in the bars (9.15) and third in the vault (9.1).
And in the Xcel Bronze division for all ages, IGA gymnast Lily Schaelling had the top score in the floor exercise (9.10), and was second in the vault and all-around (36.20). Teammate Karli Gantenbein was right behind in third all-around (34.30), highlighted by her first-place finish in the bars (9.30).
The next meet for the athletes from Infinity Gymnastics is the Anne Patterson Riverside Classic, Feb. 23 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.
