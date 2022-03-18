High school sports are expected to feature a full spring season in 2022. After canceled games and events in 2020 and a shortened schedule in 2021, fans of local teams may find that little has changed. Warrenton and Knappa baseball teams are still favored for league titles while Seaside boys golf is looking as strong as ever. Meanwhile, the addition of new talent will make Astoria softball a state power. It all begins this month, when games, events and meets get underway, weather permitting.
Local teams and events to watch
Astoria’s Colton McMaster looks to end his high school career by setting new school records in the discus and shot put and adding state titles in both, as well as adding to his track and field resume. The senior triple sport athlete will attend Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, in the fall.
On the diamond, there was no baseball season in 2020, and no official championship in 2021. Warrenton baseball has the distinction of playing in the last “real” 3A state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium, the 2019 title contest won by La Pine.
In Warrenton, look for the Warriors and their returners to score another Coastal Range League title this spring, and to be among the top contenders for a state title. Warrenton picked up a first place vote in a preseason 3A coaches poll, while Knappa scored the most first place votes at the 2A level.
Another Northwest League championship win is likely for the Knappa Loggers, who have gone unchallenged in league play for the last 10 years. The Loggers have not lost a league game since April 18, 2017, and hold a 127 to 3 record in league play since 2013, with undefeated seasons in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021. Knappa baseball should sweep its way through another perfect league season in 2022. At the 4A level, look for Astoria, Seaside and Banks to battle for the top spot in the Cowapa League.
In softball, Astoria has added some notable new talent and will challenge Banks for the Cowapa title, while the Knappa Lady Loggers are always in contention for the Northwest League championship.
On the links, the Seaside boys golf team may have missed out on chances to win state titles in the last two years, but the Seagulls still have Carson Kawasoe. The senior has reportedly been recruiting in the halls to help Seaside golf in his final season for head coach Jim Poetsch.
Talent on the the track includes throwers for Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton. Senior Maddie Sisley could be a medalist in numerous events for the Astoria girls team, while distance runners from Astoria, Warrenton and Knappa will be running for spots in their respective state meets.
In addition, The Astorian Invitational track meet makes its return this year, hosted by Astoria High School on April 21.