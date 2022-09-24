 Skip to main content
Hiking under the fall leaves

Fall leaf

Fall foliage in the North Coast region is set to peak in early to mid-October.

As the North Coast region transitions into fall, hikers will find plenty of inspiration to hit local trails and enjoy what some consider to be the area’s prime hiking months. With breathtaking sunsets and glowing foliage, fall also brings a lessening of crowds and – with a little luck – fewer days of dust and heat. The following trails are considered easy to moderate treks and offer some of the best chances to soak in some autumnal glow.

Fern

Multiple species of ferns can be found along North Coast trails.

Clatsop State ForestLocated at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s office on Highway 202, the forest offers a few short loops consisting of single and double track paths. Well maintained and featuring ample informative signage, the trails offer hikers quintessential views of a Coast Range forest habitat.

Airport Dike Trail

Watch planes take off and land at the Airport Dike Trail in Warrenton.
Sea lion

Find sea lions along the Astoria Riverwalk.
Coast Range stream

The Coast Range Mountains are home to many freshwater streams.
North Head Lighthouse

Multiple trails lead to viewpoints near North Head Lighthouse.
Astoria Riverwalk sunset

Catch the sunset along the Astoria Riverwalk.

