Hiking under the fall leaves

As the North Coast region transitions into fall, hikers will find plenty of inspiration to hit local trails and enjoy what some consider to be the area’s prime hiking months. With breathtaking sunsets and glowing foliage, fall also brings a lessening of crowds and – with a little luck – fewer days of dust and heat. The following trails are considered easy to moderate treks and offer some of the best chances to soak in some autumnal glow.
Clatsop State ForestLocated at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s office on Highway 202, the forest offers a few short loops consisting of single and double track paths. Well maintained and featuring ample informative signage, the trails offer hikers quintessential views of a Coast Range forest habitat.
The northern segment is a more intense workout, with a moderate elevation gain. As a bonus, the adjacent C.J. Reed Arboretum features numerous tree species that are easily identified by placards atop signposts.
Airport Dike TrailPart of the vast Warrenton trail network, the Airport Dike Trail departs the western end of the Lewis and Clark River Bridge and skirts the northern edge of the airfield. As such, hikers are treated to sights of low-flying aircraft, including U.S. Coast Guard and bar pilot helicopters.
In the fall, however, the true beauty is across the bay, where Astoria’s deciduous trees glow in shades of yellow, orange and red. The views are further highlighted as flocks of departing geese and white pelicans take to the air.
Lewis and Clark River TrailHikers looking to get an early start on fall foliage can do no better than a stroll along this trail connecting Fort Clatsop and Netul Landing. With trees beginning to show coloration in early September, this flat path is often the first place to catch a glimpse of the new season.
At an out-and-back length of 3 miles, the Lewis and Clark River Trail is perfect for families with small children and can easily be completed in a couple of hours. Hikers are encouraged to keep an eye toward the river; the area is well known for hosting a variety of wildlife, including bald eagles, great blue herons and river otters.
Carnahan County Park TrailWell-kept and full of amenities, Cullaby Lake’s namesake county park is popular for good reason. Many visitors, however, are surprised to learn that another park sits on the northern shore of the lake. Smaller and arguably sleepier, Carnahan County Park is a lovely gem that also offers the chance for a short and scenic fall hike.
Leaving the primitive boat ramp, the trail undulates through a thick forest with frequent views of the water and sporadic deciduous foliage. A 20-minute amble will have hikers reaching some Boy Scout facilities, which mark a turnaround point – and a chance for a forested picnic.
Bell’s ViewpointAcross the Astoria Bridge sits Cape Disappointment State Park, with endless opportunities for a stroll. The combined hikes of Bell’s Viewpoint and the North Head Lighthouse loop make for one of the region’s most scenic outings.
While fall foliage is not as prevalent here as it is in the other listed trails, hikers will be treated to expansive views of the Pacific and soaring seabirds as the crisp autumn winds blow in. Both trailheads can be accessed from the North Head Lighthouse parking lot, and the combined hikes can be completed in about an hour.
Astoria RiverwalkUbiquitous and a core part of North Coast life, Astoria’s riverside path takes on a special glow in the fall season. It also offers a front row seat to some of the year’s best sunsets.
Increased cloud cover and atmospheric particulates combine to light up the sky over the Columbia River in a way that rivals the leaves lining the trail. Some of the best vantage points, especially for photographers, can be found on the 17th Street Pier or the old ferry landing near 14th Street.