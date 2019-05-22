The NAIA has officially announced the complete entry list for the upcoming track and field National Championships, and the list includes a former Astoria Fisherman.
Tim Barnett, a freshman at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, is one of a school record 14 athletes from OIT who will make the trip to nationals, scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday.
This year's NAIA championship meet will take place at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where approximately 127 schools will compete for the national title.
Oregon Tech will be represented by seven men and seven women athletes, while Barnett is one of three freshman who will be competing for the Owls.
The former Astoria athlete had a busy two days in the recent Cascade Collegiate Conference championship meet, May 10-11 in Ashland.
His best finish was in the shot put, where he had a toss of 14.34 meters (just over 47 feet) for fourth place and five team points.
Barnett added a fifth-place showing in the discus (44.90 meters, or 147 feet, 4 inches), and seventh in the javelin (53.96).
And it was the javelin in which Barnett qualified for nationals, where he will be seeded 27th going into the meet.
OIT also happens to have the defending national champion in the javelin, in sophomore Hunter Drops.
Hinton helps Bearcats to record finish
Seaside graduate Sam Hinton, now a senior at Willamette University, tied for 32nd overall in the individual standings of the NCAA Division III men's golf championships at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Final round action took place May 17.
Willamette finished 13th in the team standings, in its first trip to the NCAA Division III championships. It was also the best-ever finish at a national championship event for the Bearcats in men's golf.
Hinton finished in a six-way tie with an overall score of 302. He earned Willamette's low round of the tournament with a 71 in the second round, and carded a 77 in the first, third and fourth rounds.
Senior teammate Kenneth Sheldon, from Ilwaco, shot 315 during the championships. Sheldon shot 77, 81, 79 and 78.
The final round included two eagles for Willamette, both by the local golfers. Sheldon recorded a three on the par-5, 552-yard 14th hole. Hinton, who had an eagle on the 14th hole in Thursday's round, added an eagle three on the par-5, 515-yard sixth hole Friday.
Besides Barnett and Hinton, other locals competing at the collegiate level this spring:
Astoria
Jackson Arnsdorf, So., Corban baseball—Started three games for the Warriors, and finished his sophomore season with a 3-4 record, with two saves.
Natalie Cummings, So., Portland State track
Fridtjof Fremstad, So., Linn-Benton baseball—In 34 games, hitting .304 (31-102) with 24 runs scored, four doubles and 16 RBIs. As a first baseman/third baseman, has a .976 fielding percentage and assisted in 13 double plays, with a team-leading 175 putouts. Was recently named second team all-conference.
Darian Hageman, Fr., Oregon State track—Not competing this spring, but Hageman had three of Oregon State's top seven jumps in the triple jump in the indoor season, including a 36-4 in the Don Kirby Classic.
Trey Hageman, Fr., Linn-Benton baseball—Batting .255, with 12 hits (three doubles) and eight RBI's. Splits time at first base with Fremstad.
Conor Harber (in latest transaction, Harber was released by Biloxi Shuckers, March 24)
Halie Korff, Jr., Western Oregon track
McKailyn Rogers, Fr., Mt. Hood softball
Kyle Strange, Fr., Lane CC baseball
Seaside
Jackson Kunde, Fr., SW Oregon golf
Brad Rzewnicki, So., Gonzaga track
Danielle (Willyard) Buhler, Jr., NW Christian track
Laura (Sibley) Lovell, Linfield assistant track coach
Warrenton
Niqui Blodgett (Jewell HS), Fr., George Fox softball
Knappa
Reuben Acosta Cruz, Fr., Linn-Benton baseball
Devin Lewis-Allen, Sr., Eastern Oregon track —At the recent Cascade Collegiate Conference championships in Ashland, Lewis-Allen led the EOU men's team with a second place finish in the 400 meters, despite running with a sore calf muscle. He crossed the finish line in 49.20 seconds to earn all-CCC honors.
Kaleb Miller, Fr., Clark baseball
Dale Takalo, Fr., Blue Mountain baseball—Has made 15 appearances on the mound for the Timberwolves, and currently has a 9.17 earned run average. Has allowed 25 hits and 18 runs in 17.2 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts and six walks.
Ilwaco
Kenneth Sheldon, Sr., Willamette golf
College athletes from regional schools:
Banks
Kindel Bailey, Sr., Oregon State track
Jade Cain, So., Pacific track
Mackenzie Davis, Fr., Clark softball
Lucas Hidalgo, Jr., Eastern Oregon track
Casey McGough, So., Clackamas baseball
MaKenna Partain, Jr., U. of Minnesota softball
Katie Ragsdale, So., Clackamas softball
Dalton Renne, Fr., Chemeketa baseball
Jakob Sandhagen, Jr., Eastern Oregon track
Mary Schorn, So., Clark softball
Dallin Shurts, So., Brigham Young track
Shakayla Snyder, So., Linfield softball
Clatskanie
Codi Blodgett, Sr., Western Oregon track
German George, So., Oregon Tech baseball
Mazie Martin, So., SW Oregon track
Neah-Kah-Nie
Bryce Bridge, Fr., Chemeketa baseball
Nestucca
Tea Chatelain, So., NW Christian track
Cole Strober, Fr., Pacific track
Rainier
Kami Gray, So., Lower Columbia softball
Johnathan Guisinger, So., George Fox track
Sarah Probasco, Jr., Corban softball
Shelby Saylors, Sr., Linfield softball
Haley Schimmel, So., Portland State softball
Mason Schimmel, So., Sterling baseball
Scappoose
Dan Carrier, Sr., NW Christian track
Hadley Enos, Fr., Mt. Hood softball
Hannah Galey, Fr., Oregon softball
J.C. Gross, Fr., George Fox baseball
Hunter Holmason, So., Saint Martin's baseball
John Kavulich, Fr., U. of Portland track
Linnaea Kavulich, Fr., Portland State track
Olivia McDaniel, Sr., Linfield track
Tillamook
Phoebe Brown, Fr., Portland State track
Estefania Deniz, Fr., Pacifc track
Andrew Jenck, So., U. of Portland track
Kara Putman, Fr., Pacific track
Valley Catholic
Makoa Nakamura, So., Pacific baseball
