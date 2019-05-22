The NAIA has officially announced the complete entry list for the upcoming track and field National Championships, and the list includes a former Astoria Fisherman.

Tim Barnett, a freshman at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, is one of a school record 14 athletes from OIT who will make the trip to nationals, scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday.

This year's NAIA championship meet will take place at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where approximately 127 schools will compete for the national title.

Oregon Tech will be represented by seven men and seven women athletes, while Barnett is one of three freshman who will be competing for the Owls.

The former Astoria athlete had a busy two days in the recent Cascade Collegiate Conference championship meet, May 10-11 in Ashland.

His best finish was in the shot put, where he had a toss of 14.34 meters (just over 47 feet) for fourth place and five team points.

Barnett added a fifth-place showing in the discus (44.90 meters, or 147 feet, 4 inches), and seventh in the javelin (53.96).

And it was the javelin in which Barnett qualified for nationals, where he will be seeded 27th going into the meet.

OIT also happens to have the defending national champion in the javelin, in sophomore Hunter Drops.

Hinton helps Bearcats to record finish

Seaside graduate Sam Hinton, now a senior at Willamette University, tied for 32nd overall in the individual standings of the NCAA Division III men's golf championships at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Final round action took place May 17.

Willamette finished 13th in the team standings, in its first trip to the NCAA Division III championships. It was also the best-ever finish at a national championship event for the Bearcats in men's golf.

Hinton finished in a six-way tie with an overall score of 302. He earned Willamette's low round of the tournament with a 71 in the second round, and carded a 77 in the first, third and fourth rounds.

Senior teammate Kenneth Sheldon, from Ilwaco, shot 315 during the championships. Sheldon shot 77, 81, 79 and 78.

The final round included two eagles for Willamette, both by the local golfers. Sheldon recorded a three on the par-5, 552-yard 14th hole. Hinton, who had an eagle on the 14th hole in Thursday's round, added an eagle three on the par-5, 515-yard sixth hole Friday.

Besides Barnett and Hinton, other locals competing at the collegiate level this spring:

Astoria

Jackson Arnsdorf, So., Corban baseball—Started three games for the Warriors, and finished his sophomore season with a 3-4 record, with two saves.

Natalie Cummings, So., Portland State track

Fridtjof Fremstad, So., Linn-Benton baseball—In 34 games, hitting .304 (31-102) with 24 runs scored, four doubles and 16 RBIs. As a first baseman/third baseman, has a .976 fielding percentage and assisted in 13 double plays, with a team-leading 175 putouts. Was recently named second team all-conference.

Darian Hageman, Fr., Oregon State track—Not competing this spring, but Hageman had three of Oregon State's top seven jumps in the triple jump in the indoor season, including a 36-4 in the Don Kirby Classic.

Trey Hageman, Fr., Linn-Benton baseball—Batting .255, with 12 hits (three doubles) and eight RBI's. Splits time at first base with Fremstad.

Conor Harber (in latest transaction, Harber was released by Biloxi Shuckers, March 24)

Halie Korff, Jr., Western Oregon track

McKailyn Rogers, Fr., Mt. Hood softball

Kyle Strange, Fr., Lane CC baseball

Seaside

Jackson Kunde, Fr., SW Oregon golf

Brad Rzewnicki, So., Gonzaga track

Danielle (Willyard) Buhler, Jr., NW Christian track

Laura (Sibley) Lovell, Linfield assistant track coach

Warrenton

Niqui Blodgett (Jewell HS), Fr., George Fox softball

Knappa

Reuben Acosta Cruz, Fr., Linn-Benton baseball

Devin Lewis-Allen, Sr., Eastern Oregon track —At the recent Cascade Collegiate Conference championships in Ashland, Lewis-Allen led the EOU men's team with a second place finish in the 400 meters, despite running with a sore calf muscle. He crossed the finish line in 49.20 seconds to earn all-CCC honors.

Kaleb Miller, Fr., Clark baseball

Dale Takalo, Fr., Blue Mountain baseball—Has made 15 appearances on the mound for the Timberwolves, and currently has a 9.17 earned run average. Has allowed 25 hits and 18 runs in 17.2 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts and six walks.

Ilwaco

Kenneth Sheldon, Sr., Willamette golf

College athletes from regional schools:

Banks

Kindel Bailey, Sr., Oregon State track

Jade Cain, So., Pacific track

Mackenzie Davis, Fr., Clark softball

Lucas Hidalgo, Jr., Eastern Oregon track

Casey McGough, So., Clackamas baseball

MaKenna Partain, Jr., U. of Minnesota softball

Katie Ragsdale, So., Clackamas softball

Dalton Renne, Fr., Chemeketa baseball

Jakob Sandhagen, Jr., Eastern Oregon track

Mary Schorn, So., Clark softball

Dallin Shurts, So., Brigham Young track

Shakayla Snyder, So., Linfield softball

Clatskanie

Codi Blodgett, Sr., Western Oregon track

German George, So., Oregon Tech baseball

Mazie Martin, So., SW Oregon track

Neah-Kah-Nie

Bryce Bridge, Fr., Chemeketa baseball

Nestucca

Tea Chatelain, So., NW Christian track

Cole Strober, Fr., Pacific track

Rainier

Kami Gray, So., Lower Columbia softball

Johnathan Guisinger, So., George Fox track

Sarah Probasco, Jr., Corban softball

Shelby Saylors, Sr., Linfield softball

Haley Schimmel, So., Portland State softball

Mason Schimmel, So., Sterling baseball

Scappoose

Dan Carrier, Sr., NW Christian track

Hadley Enos, Fr., Mt. Hood softball

Hannah Galey, Fr., Oregon softball

J.C. Gross, Fr., George Fox baseball

Hunter Holmason, So., Saint Martin's baseball

John Kavulich, Fr., U. of Portland track

Linnaea Kavulich, Fr., Portland State track

Olivia McDaniel, Sr., Linfield track

Tillamook

Phoebe Brown, Fr., Portland State track

Estefania Deniz, Fr., Pacifc track

Andrew Jenck, So., U. of Portland track

Kara Putman, Fr., Pacific track

Valley Catholic

Makoa Nakamura, So., Pacific baseball

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

