The stage is bigger and the lights a little brighter for a group of former Clatsop County athletes who will be making their appearance at the collegiate level beginning this month.
A few Class of 2022 graduates are already suited up and ready to play this fall, including Seaside's Lawson Talamantez (Eastern Oregon football) and Warrenton's Avyree Miethe (volleyball at Blue Mountain Community College).
Talamantez and the Mountaineers open their season Aug. 27 in La Grande against Montana Tech.
Meanwhile, Miethe was in action Tuesday (along with Naselle's Peyton Dalton), when the Timberwolves opened the 2022 season at Walla Walla University.
In cross-country, Warrenton's Zander Moha is ready to run for Corban University in Salem, with the first meet (Cascade Collegiate Conference) scheduled for Sept. 9.
More local athletes will begin their college careers in the winter and spring.
Two Warrenton wrestlers have added their names to college rosters, signing letters of intent with Oregon schools.
Parker Greenawald (fourth place at state, 145 pounds), will wrestle at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay; and teammate Alex Tapia (second place at state, 170) signed with Linfield University in McMinnville.
Meanwhile, former Warrior baseball player Jake Morrow, who recently completed his freshman season at Linn-Benton and initially was headed for the University of Washington, will suit up for the Washington State Cougars next school year.
Other signees among recently graduated seniors include Astoria's Colton McMaster.
The multistate champion thrower for the Fishermen track team will compete at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Other Class of 2022 Seaside athletes moving on to the next level include Cash Corder (Umpqua Community College basketball), Carson Kawasoe (Santa Clara golf) and Ryan Smith (Mt. Hood track).
Football players close out prep careers
While some athletes are moving on to the next level, three recently suited up and played their last football games as high school athletes.
Astoria's Trey Woodrich and Brayden Worwood, and Knappa's Tanner Jackson all played for the West squad in the annual East-West Shrine Game held Aug. 6 in Baker City.
Jackson went out with a bang, catching seven passes for 60 yards, including an 8-yard reception for the game's first touchdown.
The West won in overtime, 17-14, the first time in 69 years that the Shrine Game went to an overtime period.
Area athletes beginning their collegiate careers this school year:
Colton McMaster, Fr., Dartmouth track
Cash Corder, Fr., Umpqua CC basketball
Carson Kawasoe, Fr., Santa Clara golf
Ryan Smith, Fr., Mt. Hood track
Lawson Talamantez, Fr., Eastern Oregon football
Parker Greenawald, Fr., SW Oregon wrestling
Avyree Miethe, Fr., Blue Mountain volleyball
Zander Moha, Fr., Corban cross country
Alex Tapia, Fr., Linfield wrestling
Drew Miller, Fr., Clark baseball
Logan Morrill, Fr., Linfield basketball
Peyton Dalton, Fr., Blue Mountain volleyball
Trent Stephens, Fr., Treasure Valley track
Regional athletes moving on to the next level:
Kassandra Douglas, Fr., Chemeketa softball
Cooper Gobel, Fr., Southwestern Oregon basketball
Sydney Maller, Fr., Blue Mountain basketball
Hayden Rockwell, Fr., North Idaho softball
Charlie White, Fr., Portland State football
Tony Cueto, Fr., Pacific football
Jake Cooper, Fr., Portland State football
Chloe Crawford, Fr., Clark College track/cross country
Mike Green, Fr., Chemeketa baseball
Peyton Kneeland, Fr., Clark College track/cross country
Jordan Caldwell, Fr., Clark volleyball
Bryan Contreras-Villa, Fr., South Puget Sound soccer
Sadie Gump, Fr., Lane CC cross country
Brooklynn Walters, Fr., Linn-Benton basketball
Kaleb Floyd, Fr., Corban cross country
Daniel Portugal, Fr., Corban cross country
Spyre Nelson, Fr., Pacific football