The stage is bigger and the lights a little brighter for a group of former Clatsop County athletes who will be making their appearance at the collegiate level beginning this month.

A few Class of 2022 graduates are already suited up and ready to play this fall, including Seaside's Lawson Talamantez (Eastern Oregon football) and Warrenton's Avyree Miethe (volleyball at Blue Mountain Community College).

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.