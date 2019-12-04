Two local athletes capped their fall sports seasons at the collegiate level with selections to their respective all-conference teams.
Astoria graduate Chloee Hunt — currently in her basketball season at Evergreen State College — was named to the first team all-Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball squad.
Hunt was the only Geoduck on the first team all-conference squad.
A senior at Evergreen, Hunt led the volleyball team in blocks with 100, which included 16 solo blocks. That ranks third in school history for blocks in a season. Hunt now holds the Evergreen school record for career blocks with 364.
For the 2019 season, she finished second on the team in kills with 249, and closed out her career with 965 kills, second in school history.
Evergreen finished the season with a 12-17 record, 10-10 in the CCC.
Poyer second team DL
Meanwhile, former Astoria three-sport star Jeramy Poyer was selected as a second team defensive lineman on the North Star Athletic Association all-conference football team, following his senior year at Dickinson (N.D.) State.
The Blue Hawks won their fifth straight conference title, posting a 6-1 conference record.
Dickinson State lost in the first round of the NAIA National Championships, a 57-14 setback to Morningside College.
In 11 games, Poyer had 23 total tackles, (15 assists, eight solo). He also recorded four sacks in his two seasons at Dickinson State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.